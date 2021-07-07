Team at Shropshire’s hospitals secures more than £8m in three years for people with cancer

The incredible total raised by the team at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, has been increasing year-on-year and in the last financial year totalled £3.6 million.

Angela Pattison, Macmillan welfare rights unit manager, said: “This is a fantastic achievement and we are going from strength-to-strength as a service, year-on-year.

“Over the last three years we have received 2,088 referrals into the Macmillan welfare rights service for the Shropshire area.

"These referrals were received from a mix of cancer nurse specialists, self-referrals and external partners.

“As a service we work holistically with the patient and their families.

"The last 12 months have been hard for everyone.

“Ensuring patients are able to access support, advice and assistance with benefit applications and information to enable them to maximise their household income and make life a little easier through a difficult period is so important.”