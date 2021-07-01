Shropshire care home company wins award

Members of Home Instead Telford, Bridgnorth, Market Drayton & Newport with the award

Home Instead Telford, Bridgnorth, Market Drayton & Newport made it onto the list consisting of 553 home care companies in the region and was given an award by home care reviews site homecare.co.uk.

The reviews were given by people that Home Instead cares for, plus their loved ones. Home Instead Telford, Bridgnorth, Market Drayton & Newport made it to the list thanks to its review score of 9.9 out of 10.

Jason Warren, owner of Home Instead, said: “The pandemic has shone the light on home care, with many people having to shield yet receive quality care. We are delighted to receive exceptional praise from our clients and their families, particularly over the challenging period we continue to live in.

“Our caregivers have certainly been put through their paces for a long time, so to learn that they and the rest of the team have brought comfort and safety for our clients at such a difficult time is an honour.

“Every day our caregivers make a positive difference in their communities with their empathetic nature and passion for the role. We prize that over previous experience, so I urge anyone with a warm heart who wants to try something new to consider joining our team and get in touch.”

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Top quality home care is invaluable as it enables people to continue living in their own homes and maintain their independence, with their home care worker often becoming their friend and companion. The pandemic has been particularly hard for disabled and older people, with many forced to self-isolate, so home care workers have played a crucial role in keeping them mentally and physically well.