Shropshire buildings and landmarks go green for health charity St John Ambulance

Published:

Buildings and landmarks across Shropshire lit up the sky green in support of national healthcare and first aid charity St John Ambulance.

Weston Park. Photo: Gavin Dickson
All over the country on the evening of June 24, more than 100 well-known buildings and landmarks took part in St John's Day – a focal point of the charity's annual calendar of activities.

Teams of volunteers and staff reflected on the past 15 months and planned for future work in communities around the country.

Benthall Hall. Photo: Alan Burrage
Oswestry Guildhall. Photo: David Davies
Shrewsbury Abbey. Photo: David Davies

Due to Covid-19, St John had to mark St John’s Day in different ways from usual, and the Light it Green initiative was one way that the country was asked to take part on the day.

At the same time, the work of the charity and its volunteers was also being highlighted through a new campaign, Ask Me, which focused on many stories that tell of the lives saved and positively changed by first aid and St John.

Several buildings and landmarks around the county supported St John, as its members continue to work on the NHS vaccination programme, respond to the pandemic, and start returning to event duties and providing first aid training.

Shrewsbury Prison. Photo: David Davies
Shrewsbury School. Photo: David Davies
St Oswald's Church in Oswestry. Photo: David Davies

These included St Oswald's Church in Oswestry, Shrewsbury School, Shrewsbury Abbey, Weston Park, Shrewsbury Prison, Oswestry Guildhall and Benthall Hall.

David Davies, chairman of the Shropshire St John Priory Group, said: “I want to extend very grateful thanks on behalf of St John volunteers and the St John Priory Group in Shropshire to all building owners and custodians for their fantastic support for our team on St John’s Day, and to everyone involved in the Light it Green initiative locally. It was wonderful to see so many properties taking part.”

For those who wish to support the charity through fundraising, visit sja.org.uk/green

More details about how to get involved with St John’s new Ask Me campaign can also be found at sja.org.uk/ask-me

