Former midwife at Shropshire's hospitals pays tribute to families affected by maternity inquiry as she becomes new president of Royal College

Rebeccah Davies

Rebeccah Davies, who recently retired from her role as a labour ward co-ordinator at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), said she was aiming to bring “honesty, integrity, experience and passion” to her new role.

She said learning from all aspects of work was "fundamental" to professional growth and paid tribute to the families affected by the Ockenden inquiry, which is looking into more than 1,800 cases of alleged poor care and baby deaths at SaTH.

The inquiry's initial findings detailed a lengthy list of failings, drawing some harrowing conclusions about the experiences of families involved in the review.

Grieving mothers being blamed for their loss and 'missed opportunities' to prevent serious harm were among them.

The president is a ceremonial figurehead and ambassador who represents the Royal College at national and international events and at social occasions.

Following her election, Ms Davies, who has more than 30 years’ clinical midwifery experience, said: "I will never fail to acknowledge the tragic events that happened in my trust, and I pay tribute to the way in which the families who have been affected by them have conducted themselves, with strength and dignity.

"We owe it to them to ensure that the mistakes made are never repeated and lessons are learned.

“Learning from all aspects of our work is fundamental to our professional growth, and I want that to be a key element of my presidency.

"During my tenure, I’m looking forward to supporting midwives and maternity support workers (MSWs) on their career pathways, and to support the RCM’s aim to become more representative of its membership and the women and families we serve as midwives and maternity support workers.

"I am proud and honoured to have been elected as RCM president and look forward to meeting and listening to our members.”

Ms Davies, who last year was named the Gabby Dowds-Quinn Members’ Champion of the year at the RCM’s annual Midwifery Awards, has outlined the RCM's Race Matters and Caring for You campaigns and supporting midwives and MSWs in their career pathways as her key priorities.

She said: “It’s been a particularly tough 16 months for maternity services battling with Covid-19.

"Many midwives and MSWs have quietly stepped up with dignity and shown amazing resilience and commitment, often spending long periods away from their own families.

"That is why the RCM’s Caring for You campaign has never been more important, and I hope to support more members in their workplaces to improve their health and wellbeing.”

RCM’s chief executive Gill Walton said: “Rebeccah will bring a wealth of midwifery experience to her role as president and we are all looking forward to working with her."

Following the launch of the Ockenden inquiry by then Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt in 2017, the number of cases being considered has risen from 23 to 1,862.

The majority of incidents occurred between 2000 and 2019.

The review's full report is expected to be published later this year.

A number of recommendations have already been made by the inquiry to improve maternity care, both at SaTH and nationally.

A new committee was launched at SaTH, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, and meets monthly with its aim to drive forward change.

The Royal College of Midwives has accepted the findings of the Ockenden inquiry report and committed to improving safety in the NHS.

It has warned the country is short of more than 2,000 midwives.