Video created by inspiring young learners raises awareness of annual health checks

Students at Derwen College in Gobowen, near Oswestry, produced the video as part of a work experience project with Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

The video is aimed to help young people with learning disabilities to understand the process of an annual health check in a simple, easy to understand format.

The six young adults who star in the video are performing arts students at Derwen College and are aged between 18 and 25.

The video talks about what is involved in an annual health check, in the student’s own words, and helps to put other people’s minds at rest as to what they can expect.

Staff at the college helped the students with the filming, including teacher Tara Edwards, who directed the video and coordinated the whole work experience project, as well as Jess Vaughan who helped to film and edit the video.

Speaking about the project, Jess, pathway leader of performing arts at Derwen College, said: “This has been a fantastic project and is something that our students and staff have both been pleased and proud to be a part of.

“The opportunity to create a partnership with the CCG has been great as it fits well with our curriculum and gives our learners the opportunity to work with NHS professionals, tackle important issues and gain valuable work experience. These kinds of opportunities are particularly important during these difficult times when opportunities have been very slim.

“The message within the video means a lot to us as sadly we lost one of our students in May this year who would have been part of the video. One week she was here, looking forward to the final term and doing her Duke of Edinburgh, and the next she wasn’t.

“We have also lost two students suddenly in the past, so getting the message across about annual health checks is all the more important to us.

“We all enjoyed filming across the college campus, especially because the project has been on hold for 12 months. It is great to be able to come together and get the students stuck into their work experience once again, and of course we are all very pleased with the result.”

Claire Parker, director of partnerships at Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin CCG, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the video and would like to congratulate the six students featured in the video and the staff at Derwen College who have worked so hard to produce such a great resource for young people with learning disabilities.

“Annual health checks are available to all those with a learning disability over 14 years and are very important. We want to ensure that this message is received and understood to all those they can benefit in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.”

For more information on annual health checks visit the CCG’s dedicated webpage.