Telford slimmer sheds four stone and reverses effects of diabetes

Liz Smith was diagnosed with the disease several years ago, but after joining a weight loss group in January 2020, her most recent blood test is now showing in a 'normal' range.

The 54-year-old, from Dawley, who also suffers with rheumatoid arthritis, said she joined her local Slimming World group to get healthier and has since dropped from a dress size of 26 to 18.

The grandmother-of-three said: “I was diagnosed with type two diabetes in 2016, and the doctor told me I would need to take medication to manage it.

"My blood sugar was dangerously high, my weight was seriously impacting my health and I needed to take control of my weight to help manage the condition.

"I wasn't active at all before, I would go in the car to the corner shop."

She says being part of a group allows members to support each other as well as share recipes and ideas for getting active.

With support from her diabetes healthcare team, she followed Slimming World’s food optimising plan, which involves certain types of food that can be eaten freely as well as healthy extras and a limited number of treats.

"To begin with I was very strict with myself. I would cut out as many carbs as possible," Liz said.

"Now I realise I was too hard on myself.

"It's not just a quick fix, the changes you make have to be for life.

"There's options you can eat, even if you have a sweet tooth.

"Joining a club made it easier. There was suddenly people there like me and during Covid we would do the calls via Zoom, although you can go back now.

"I feel a lot better. There's a massive variety of food you can eat. I make sure my meals are balanced.

"You have to curb things like sweet stuff or look for an alternative, but you can work out syns and how you can fit that in around the other food you eat."

She says it is a "huge relief" to have reversed the effects of her type two diabetes.

"Thanks to the changes I’ve made my health has improved dramatically and I’m only having to take my medication as a precaution," added Liz, who works as a care practitioner.

"My blood sugar reading is now in the normal range and the doctor says that my blood tests now show that I am in normal range.

"When you realise how serious it is and people can lose limbs, it's a massive thing.

"My youngest is getting married next year. That's my incentive to lose even more. The other nice thing is that I have more choice in clothes shops."

Her inspirational story backs up research showing that people with type two diabetes can improve their health by making lifestyle changes and losing weight.

A study polled 222 Slimming World members with type two diabetes in May last year.

Of those who had been Slimming World members for six months or more and lost at least 10 per cent of their body weight, more than half (54 per cent) said they believed they had reversed their condition.

Some 77 per cent saw improvements in their blood glucose management and 60 per cent of people were able to reduce or stop taking medication.

Liz attends a Slimming World group on a Monday at Dawley Town Hall.