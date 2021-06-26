Man given first aid at Telford playing field

An unconscious man had to be given first aid by police officers after he was discovered in a Telford field.

West Mercia Police said a member of the public found the man, who appeared to be unconscious, at Broadoaks Playing Field in Morris Drive off Wellington Road in Donnington on Saturday morning.

@TelfordCops posted on social media network Twitter: "We had a 999 call from a member of the public about an unconscious male on the Broadoaks Playing Field. Officers have attended and administered first aid in the first instance.

"An ambulance has been called and treated the male before officers returned him home."

