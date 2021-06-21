Family warns of dangers of addiction after brother's death aged 29

Henry Maybury visited his old school to give a talk to highlight alcoholism in memory of his brother

Henry Maybury's brother Tom died in February after losing his battle with alcohol addiction at age of just 29.

Now 29 himself, younger brother Henry has delivered talks in over 600 schools, prisons, rehab centres and conferences across the UK to highlight the dangers and impact of addiction.

The singer/songwriter, and his mother, Sally, spoke to almost 100 pupils in the lower sixth at Ellesmere College about their story.

After seeing the suffering of a loved one, Henry wrote the song, Lost Days, donating 100 per cent of the proceeds from the track to charities to help others battling with addictions.

He and his mother also set up The Lost Days Charitable Trust.

Sally Maybury, student Abe Pritchard, Henry Maybury, student Doug Carden and Dr Tom Gareh at Ellesmere College

Henry said: “It's been an absolute pleasure to be back at Ellesmere College speaking in front of the students sharing my personal story and my journey since leaving.

“The happy times I had here have made it even more emotional for myself and mum."

When Tom was struggling with his demons, Henry and Sally said they found that the subject of alcoholism was misunderstood. It has now been linked with mental health and being talked about more openly but they say is still underfunded and that is why they to support the addiction field as much as possible.

"The music video has over one million hits on YouTube and continues to send a message to those who are fighting alcoholism that you’re not alone," Henry said.

Dr Tom Gareh, head of sixth form at Ellesmere College, said: “Our pupils were moved by the message when Henry spoke and performed his music. To have an Old Ellesmerian return talk about his experiences had a huge impact.

“The mental health of students is something we prioritise and this was a fabulous addition to our PSHE lessons getting students to think about their own mental health and the risks people take with alcohol.

“Henry and his mum Sally spoke genuinely and personally