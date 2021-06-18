Rallying cry to get vaccinated as coronavirus cases rise in Shropshire

The vaccine rollout has been praised for helping keep the number of coronavirus patients in Shropshire's hospitals low, with NHS England data showing only one Covid patient was being treated at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust as of Tuesday.

Latest figures suggest cases of Covid-19 are “rising exponentially” across England driven by younger and mostly unvaccinated age groups, according to scientists tracking the epidemic.

A rise has also been recorded in the county, with 86 new cases in Shropshire last week – nearly double that of the 48 cases in the previous seven days.

In Telford and Wrekin, the numbers rose by eight to 99 last week.

It comes as more than 580,000 jabs have now been given to patients in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, while the rollout has just been extended to over-18s.

Angie Wallace, programme director for the county's Covid-19 vaccination service, said getting the vaccine is the most important step patients can take to protect themselves and others.

"It’s really important everybody who is eligible comes forward and has both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine," she said.

"Two doses give maximum protection against the virus and help provide longer-term protection.

"Hospitalisations have fallen significantly – however, the majority of people being admitted to hospital now are under-55 and not had a vaccine or only one dose.

Keeping cases down

“Even though it is possible to get Covid after being fully vaccinated, the chance of transmission and getting seriously ill is greatly reduced.

"Getting vaccinated, along with regular testing and continuing to apply the hands, face, space and fresh air guidelines, is key to keeping our cases down in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin."

As of yesterday, more than 580,850 doses of the vaccine have been given in the county and of those aged 25 and over, 83.6 per cent have had their first dose.

Of those aged 50 and over, 93 per cent have had both doses.

"If you haven’t already had your vaccine I would urge you to come forward now for either your first or second dose," Ms Wallace added.

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin's director for public health, said: "With cases rising locally and nationally, our focus is on getting people vaccinated.

"A vaccine does not just protect you, it protects others around you by slowing or preventing the spread of the virus.