Postie David smashes one million steps target for charity

David Hughes, 56, used his daily rounds as a Ludlow postman as part of a One Million Steps challenge during May to raise money for the British Heart Foundation and MIND.
In total, David walked 1,281,516 steps in the month of May, and raised a total of £1,875.
Of that total, £967.50 will be donated to Mind and £907.50 to the British Heart Foundation.
David lost his father, Cecil, 26 years ago when he was only 60-years-old, and ever since has raised money for the BHF in his honour.
He also wanted to raise money for Mind, after the lockdown had such a big impact on people and their mental health.
He said: "I would like to thank all who donated for their kindness and generosity, I am very grateful."
The challenge meant David had to average about 30,000 steps a day – being a postman gave him a head start but he still had to put in extra walks every now and then to boost his total.