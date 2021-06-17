Postie David smashes one million steps target for charity

In total, David Huges walked 1,281,516 steps in May Postman David Hughes has raised more than £1,800 for charity by clocking up 1 million steps in May

David Hughes, 56, used his daily rounds as a Ludlow postman as part of a One Million Steps challenge during May to raise money for the British Heart Foundation and MIND.

In total, David walked 1,281,516 steps in the month of May, and raised a total of £1,875.

Of that total, £967.50 will be donated to Mind and £907.50 to the British Heart Foundation.

David lost his father, Cecil, 26 years ago when he was only 60-years-old, and ever since has raised money for the BHF in his honour.

He also wanted to raise money for Mind, after the lockdown had such a big impact on people and their mental health.

He said: "I would like to thank all who donated for their kindness and generosity, I am very grateful."