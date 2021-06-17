People without ID urged to register with GP practice

Everyone in England is entitled to register with a GP.

However, some people may feel excluded if they don’t have any identification, a fixed address, or know their NHS number.

Dr John Pepper, chair of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group and a local GP, said: “GP practices are often the first contact if you have a health problem.

"It’s important for everyone to feel welcome in our GP practices, especially those who are most vulnerable.

“There is a misconception that you need a photographic ID, such as a driving licence or passport, as well as proof of address to be able to register with a GP.

"This is not the case and anyone within the GP practices’ catchment area can register.”

Registration with a GP practice is also encouraged in order to access the Covid-19 vaccine, or you can drop in at one of the vaccination walk-in clinics, such as the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen up until and including this Sunday between 8am and 5.30pm.

GP ‘Access Cards’ also provide information for vulnerable people on how to register with a GP and are available from local Healthwatch and voluntary organisations.