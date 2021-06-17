Drivers hurt in Shropshire road crashes

Wombridge Road in Trench. Photo: Google

Emergency crews were called to assist after the collision happened, in Wombridge Road, Trench, shortly after 6.45pm on Tuesday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service stated: "Two ambulances attended and three people were assessed on scene.

"The driver of one vehicle was given treatment on scene for potentially serious injuries before being conveyed to Princess Royal Hospital.

"Two other people were discharged on scene."

The service was also called to assist after a crash involving a van and a 4x4 at Netley off the A49 near Dorrington the same evening.

"We were called at 6pm to Higher Netley, Dorrington, Shrewsbury, to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision.

"One ambulance attended and treated the driver of one vehicle, a man, who had sustained an isolated and relatively minor injury.