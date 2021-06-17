Drivers hurt in Shropshire road crashes

By Deborah HardimanShrewsburyHealthPublished: Last Updated:

A motorist suffered "potentially serious injuries" in a three-vehicle crash in Telford.

Wombridge Road in Trench. Photo: Google
Wombridge Road in Trench. Photo: Google

Emergency crews were called to assist after the collision happened, in Wombridge Road, Trench, shortly after 6.45pm on Tuesday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service stated: "Two ambulances attended and three people were assessed on scene.

"The driver of one vehicle was given treatment on scene for potentially serious injuries before being conveyed to Princess Royal Hospital.

"Two other people were discharged on scene."

The service was also called to assist after a crash involving a van and a 4x4 at Netley off the A49 near Dorrington the same evening.

"We were called at 6pm to Higher Netley, Dorrington, Shrewsbury, to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision.

"One ambulance attended and treated the driver of one vehicle, a man, who had sustained an isolated and relatively minor injury.

"He was conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further care."

Health
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Telford
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News