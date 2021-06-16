Telford slimmer Gail sets up own group after shedding the pounds

Slimming World member Gail Crewe is all smiles after launching her own Telford group

She says losing six stone down from 18st 12lbs has helped to transform her life so much so that she has now launched her own dieting group in Telford.

After joining a Slimming World group 22 months ago her weight dropped to 12st 12lbs, and now she hopes her success story will inspire others to take that step to change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams.

In addition to fitting into smaller clothes she has also achieved her goal of making it all the way up The Wrekin instead of stopping halfway previously.

And then – Gail used to wear dark, baggy clothes

Gail, 41, who previously attended the Shifnal group, explains: "I used to feel very conscious about my weight and didn’t want to go out. I used to always be thinking about if I could squeeze through 'that gap', could I fit in 'that chair', will I need a seat belt extension on the plane, or am I too heavy to participate in an activity?

"I felt that people would look at me and judge me due to my weight. I just used to wear dark baggy clothes.

Gail in Anglesey in 2019, before shedding the pounds

"It was easier to appear as being happy when deep down I really wasn’t regarding how I looked.

"I used to find that walking was harder with the extra weight as I would feel out of breath easily and my knees would hurt. My confidence was really low and my weight was always on my mind. I wouldn’t want to be in photos or would try and avoid if possible or hide behind someone so I couldn’t be seen. I would not stand up and talk in front of others.

"The turning point for me was when we attended a charity dog walk. As we started the walk a journalist took a photo. I couldn’t believe it.

"However, when the photo ended up being front page of a newspaper I was horrified. Also, the clothes I had were getting tighter and there was no way that buying a bigger size was happening. At this point I knew I needed to join a local Slimming World group to help me feel happier about myself. I joined a group where friends attended.

Gail with a cheese platter before losing six stone

"I felt nervous, frustrated with myself and embarrassed before attending. It actually took me a few weeks to build up my confidence to walk through the door.

"As there was a new consultant starting I decided to start our journeys together and I haven’t looked back since. When I walked through the door I felt relief and knew I had done the right thing for me to feel happier and more confident about myself."

"I don’t feel conscious that people are looking at me. I can look at smaller clothes sizes and not have to try and hide the hanger so people can't see what size I am buying. Knowing what a difference food optimising has made to my life. I would like to support others to feel happier about themselves and achieve their goals," she added.