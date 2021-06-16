Noel Conway: Shropshire MP calls on Prime Minister to back debate on assisted dying

Noel and Carol Conway in 2018 Noel Conway and his wife Carol in 2018 during his campaign to change the law

Mr Conway, who had Motor Neurone Disease, died aged 71 last week after taking the decision to have his ventilator removed due to his deteriorating condition.

His campaign has been backed over the years by Telford MP Lucy Allan who has been calling for assisted dying to be made legal, accusing fellow politicians of being out of step with the public over the issue.

Now Miss Allan has spoken up about the matter in the Commons chamber during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, following the retired lecturer's death.

She asked: "Will my Right Honourable friend join me in paying tribute to assisted dying campaigner Noel Conway who has died after taking the decision to have his breathing support removed? And does he agree that it is now time for Parliament to properly consider the law on assisted dying?"

Mr Johnson replied: "I thank my honourable friend for raising this. I think the whole house will be in sympathy with Noel Conway's family and friends.

"There are very deeply and sincerely held views on both sides of this matter. A change in the law would be obviously for Parliament to consider."

Mr Conway was diagnosed with the debilitating condition seven years ago and had become dependant on a ventilator to breathe.

In 2017-2018 he brought a judicial review with the support of Dignity in Dying to challenge the blanket ban on assisted dying, arguing that the current law prevented him from exercising his right to choice and control over his death and thus forced him to suffer against his wishes.

The High Court and Court of Appeal both reaffirmed that cases of this nature can be decided upon by the courts, thereby enabling future cases to have an easier passage.

Speaking after the debate: Ms Allan said:“ It is now time for Parliament to properly consider the legislation on this issue. Parliament is out of step with the public, the judiciary and even the Crown Prosecution Service.

"Whilst a controversial issue, there is now strong support cross party for the law to be updated. It is wholly wrong to criminalise those who seek to minimise the suffering of their loved ones and act in accordance with their wishes.