A very Mayfair birthday for community centre

Mayfair Community Centre in Church Stretton. Volunteers Louise Dowbiggin and Madeline Egan serving food All Stretton resident Pam Rothery arrives by the transport services Volunteer Josh Sansom delivering Mayfair Meals

Mayfair Community Centre will celebrate its 24th year in action on June 21, as it looks back on years of helping local residents and being a place of sanctuary for whoever needs it.

"It’s an extra special birthday this year and great to see old and new friends coming into our buildings," said Nicola Daniels, Mayfair's chief officer.

"We are delighted to be able reopen our friendly coffee shop in the Health and Wellbeing Centre on Wednesday, June 23 with new hours, 9.30am-12.30pm, four days a week. Please pop in and see us."

The Strettons Mayfair Trust was set up in 1996, when the community persuaded South Shropshire Housing Association to repurpose the site of a former care home, Mayfair House. Funds were secured, plans were drawn up and volunteers recruited.

This campaign was led by Mayfair’s founder, Meg Bacon MBE, whose experience as a nurse working in the community led her to see how local people could benefit from a centre offering friendship and activities, supporting them to remain well and independent.

When Mayfair Community Centre opened in 1997, it offered day care with bath and laundry facilities, a café, arts and crafts and range of complementary therapies. Over the years it has grown in response to local need.

Today, they have two buildings, the Mayfair Centre and the Health and Wellbeing Centre, 36 members of staff and the support of more than 200 active volunteers.

Included in the centre's services for the local community is Ring & Ride, the Mayfair Meals programme, and the CoCo befriending scheme.

"It has been a great privilege to set up Mayfair and I am eternally grateful to local people for their support and encouragement," said Meg, founder and trustee.

"It has been a joy to watch it grow and continue to serve the community."

Over the past year, Mayfair has faced new challenges, with the doors closing to the public and vital services continuing through lockdown.

Mayfair Meals and the befriending services have seen unprecedented levels of demand, Ring & Ride was extended to offer delivery of essential items and they were involved with delivery of the local vaccination hub.

On June 21, staff will be stringing up the bunting and hosting a celebratory birthday tea at 3pm in the Mayfair Centre’s dining rooms. There will be tea or coffee and a slice of birthday cake for £2, with full table service, on-table entertainments and a raffle.