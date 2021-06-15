Shropshire hospital trust launches video for new parents about what to expect with a newborn

Transformation Project Midwife, Rachel Clorley, with new mum Hannah Brown and baby Freya

The new, 10-minute-long video, funded by the Local Maternity and Neonatal System (LMNS) and produced by Gloucester LMNS, has been introduced by The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), to give confidence, reassurance and detailed information on a range of topics for those caring with a new baby.

They include registering a baby’s birth; signs of a healthy baby; feeding; warning signs; guidance on reducing the risk of sudden infant death syndrome and postnatal depression.

You can watch the video here:

After giving birth, every new mum will be given a laminated business card which has a QR code providing simple access to the postnatal video, which is also available to watch in Polish, Romanian, Bulgarian, Urdu and Punjabi.

Additionally, the card provides contact information for The Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Maternity Voices Partnership, which co-produced the card, and details for Baby Buddy, the multi award-winning free app for parents and parents-to-be.

Rachel Clorley, transformation project midwife – postnatal care at SaTH, said: “I’m delighted to have led on this quality improvement project.

"This digital resource will increase the quality and consistency of the discharge information provided for women, and contribute to an improved postnatal experience.”

Hayley Flavell, director of nursing at SaTH, said: “Thank you to the LMNS for their support on this most informative and reassuring video. There is such a lot to take in when you have had a baby, so as well as watching the film before leaving hospital, women and their families will be able to watch it again and again once at home.”

Fiona Ellis, programme manager for Better Births, Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin (LMNS), said: “The LMNS is really happy to have funded this video which gives sensible and easy-to-understand advice for those bringing home a baby at what can be a hugely exciting but overwhelming time.