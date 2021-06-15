Shropshire chosen for pilot health project

Under the national project tens of thousands of new mothers will receive support to prevent and treat incontinence at new clinics set up by the NHS.

The new services will be initially rolled out in 14 areas across the country with up to 175,000 women set to benefit from the additional support each year.

Clinics will offer a one-stop shop for women with symptoms, bringing together midwives, specialist doctors and specialist physiotherapists under one roof.

Every woman receiving maternity care in the pilot sites will be able to access exercises that can help to prevent problems.

Physiotherapists will teach mothers-to-be and new mothers how to exercise pelvic floor muscles correctly, give advice on diet and fluid intake.

Training and support will be provided for GPs and midwives under the scheme.

Research shows that one in three women experience urinary incontinence in the first year after having a baby and up to three quarters of these women continue to experience this in the following 12 years after giving birth.

A further one in 10 women experience further difficulties as a result.

Professor Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent, NHS England’s Chief Midwifery Officer, said: “We know many women don’t report issues with incontinence because they are embarrassed about seeking help.

"Bringing together experts in pelvic health in one place will offer women a way of seeking help quickly and easily, as well as sending the message that postnatal incontinence is nothing to be ashamed of and can be treated."

The support is part of a long-term NHS plan to reduce the number of women who experience ongoing issues after giving birth.