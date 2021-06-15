Fearless Welshpool grandmother to take to skies in exhilarating wing walk for charity

Janice Jackson

Janice Jackson, 74, is hoping to raise £1,500 for Wales Air Ambulance by taking part in the event in August.

She said: “I am doing a wing walk to raise money for Wales Air Ambulance Charity because I see the amazing work that they do to save lives.

"I’ve always wanted to do it. It has just taken me until I’m in my seventies to actually do it.

“I have volunteered for Wales Air Ambulance for over five years and am passionate about supporting the work that they do.

"I run local events to raise money for the charity and have previously raised over £6,000.

"I wanted to do something different and daring.

"I am excited to do this wing walking challenge to raise awareness and funds for this incredible charity.”

Janice was due to take part in the wing walk last year but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Her wing walk will take place on August 23 at Aero Super Batics in Cirencester, Gloucestershire.

Janice added: “I was so disappointed that it was cancelled last year.

"I’m not nervous about doing the wing walk but I’m worried it will get cancelled again.

"All my family think I’m crazy, but I’ve always wanted to do it. I go on all the big rides with my grandchildren, they’re all screaming, whilst I’m enjoying it.”

Dougie Bancroft, the charity’s south-east Wales community fundraiser, said: “Janice is taking part in an incredible challenge, which many people would shy away from at any age – let alone at the age of 74.

"She’s fearless and her determination and commitment as a volunteer is once again shining through.

"We hope you all show Janice your support with her thrill-seeking challenge, which will help save more lives across Wales.”

You can show your support to Janice by donating to her JustGiving page, Janice’s Wing Walk, at justgiving.com/fundraising/janice-jackson2

Wales Air Ambulance Charity is funded by the people of Wales and requires £8 million a year to keep its four helicopters in the sky 24/7, serving Wales and saving lives.

There are several ways that the public can continue to support the Wales Air Ambulance.

These include online donations, signing up to the charity’s lifesaving lottery or by coming up with their own innovative ways to fundraise at home.

Further information can be found via www.walesairambulance.com