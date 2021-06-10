Brothers to get on their bikes to Barmouth and follow in fathers' footsteps

From left are Martin and Chris Evans with supporters Harmesh Jassell and Joe Brown; and the brothers' father Russ Evans

Brothers Chris and Martin Evans, 35 and 38, will be cycling nearly 70 miles from Shrewsbury to Barmouth in an effort to raise money for Macmillan.

Their father Russ has previously completed three charity cycle rides to the coast, while Martin has also done two, for a diabetes charity – but it will be the first time for Chris.

They will be leaving on Saturday, June 26, and have already smashed their £2,000 fundraising target, reaching £2,100.

Chris, a groundworker with J.D. Brown Groundworks, said his boss would be following in the works van as the support vehicle on the day.

The idea came when the brothers were allowed to meet up and exercise together on their bikes as lockdown restrictions were relaxed.

Martin suggested Chris take on the challenge and that he would be more than happy to join him for the event.

Chris said they were just pleased to be raising money for a worthwhile cause.

He said: "It is a great charity and they do great work so anything we can do to help is good."

Chris, from Hadnall, said he has not taken on a bike ride of this length before but is confident about the task ahead – and keeping up with his brother, who has completed the route twice before.

He said: "We have been out doing training and it has been going well. I will definitely keep up with him, I've got age on my side."