Shropshire health bosses urge women – 'don't fear, get a smear'

During this Cervical Screening Awareness Week, which runs from June 14 to 19, health bosses at Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group are sending out the message – ‘don’t fear, get a smear’.

Five million women and people with a cervix are invited for screening every year.

It is a free health test that checks for cell changes caused by high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV).

Bosses say cell changes aren’t always a problem but it’s important to keep an eye on them, to check whether they may develop further, or turn cancerous and need treatment.

If you are registered with a GP, you will get a letter telling you it is time for your cervical screening appointment.

You then need to contact your GP to book an appointment.

People can usually do this online or over the phone.

To look after your cervical health, health bosses are urging people to attend cervical screening when invited; know the symptoms of cervical cancer and seek medical advice if experiencing any unusual vaginal bleeding, changes in vaginal discharge, pain during sex, or unexplained lower back pain; take up the HPV vaccination if aged between 11-18; seek medical help and raise any concerns with your GP.

If you would like to get involved and spread the message, there are resources available on the Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust website.