Chance to send your boss to prison for a night in aid of lifesaving charity

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity has joined forces with HM Prison Shrewsbury and is inviting employees to sign up their CEOs and senior managers to its Jail or Bail event, with the aim of fundraising bail to be released.

Shrewsbury Prison, known as ‘The Dana’, is one of the spookiest former jails in the UK, having been a place of public executions throughout the 1800s.

However, the charity is asking people to help fund lifesaving missions by signing their boss up to its much-anticipated event.

Those taking part will be sentenced to life behind bars and will have just 24 hours to raise at least £600 bail to fund the charity’s lifesaving missions.

The cash – £600 – would fund two lifesaving missions via the charity’s critical care cars.

Participants’ custodial stay will begin on the evening of July 1 with release scheduled for the following morning, if they raise the funds needed.

However, plenty of challenges can be expected to make their stay as unpleasant as possible.

A registration fee for the event is required at a cost of £25 and you will need your manager’s consent before registering them for the event.

To register, visit midlandsairambulance.com/jail-or-bail before June 27.

Pam Hodgetts, corporate partnerships manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “As a charity built within the communities we serve, we always look to hold events and activities for our supporters to get involved with.

"Jail or Bail will be a lot of fun for all involved as well as helping us raise much needed funding for our vitally important service.”

Some of those already signed up include management of The Jockey Club, Kelly Plant Hire and RAC.

For more updates on corporate partnerships at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, visit midlandsairambulance.com/corporate and follow the organisation on LinkedIn linkedin.com/company/midlands-air-ambulance.