Relief as donor found for Gunner

Little Gunner Lewis-Vale, pictured with mum Holly, is a step closer to getting treatment thanks to a donor being found in Germany Gunner Lewis-Vale

Gunner Lewis-Vale, of Highley, has the mucopolysaccharide disease, MPS Type 1 Hurler, which means his body cannot convert sugar into necessary protein.

Doctors at the Birmingham Children's Hospital believe his best chance of survival is with a stem cell transplant before his second birthday which will be later this year.

A worldwide appeal was made and a match has been found in Germany.

His mother Holly Lewis-Vale said: "We are absolutely over the moon the news is still sinking in. Every time we tell someone it just makes us all so emotional.

"We can’t thank everyone enough for the support and ask everyone to follow us on Gunners transplant journey. A massive thank you to both DKMS and Anthony Nolan for their help."

His family have been raising urgent funds to add more donors to a stem cell register – it costs £40 to recruit each potential donor to the register.