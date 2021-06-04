Jeff's in the saddle for cycling challenge in memory of partner

Jeff Lane will be paying tribute to his partner and friend on his gruelling charity cycle ride

Jeff Lane, from Wem, is riding from Land's End to John O'Groats – around 945 miles – and is raising money for Parkinson's UK.

He had planned on doing the challenge with partner Ann-Marie Laidler in support, but she died earlier this year. He is taking on the challenge in her memory and that of his friend Ken McEvoy.

So far he has already beaten his initial target of £6,000, but is keen to raise as much money for the charity as possible.

Jeff said: "My beautiful partner Ann-Marie very suddenly and very sadly passed away earlier this year and together we had already planned a challenge of cycling from Lands End to John O’Groats with myself cycling and Ann-Marie coaxing me along in the support vehicle.

Nominated charity

"Obviously this cannot happen now but I want to try and complete it in loving memory of Ann-Marie and also for the charity Parkinsons UK Shrewsbury Branch, which is our family's nominated charity, with the aim of raising £6,000.

"I hopefully intend to complete this challenge over 10 days which means between 80 and 90 miles each day from June 25 to July 4. My daughter Alexandra will now be driving the support vehicle.

"If you could generously give a little it would mean a great deal to us all."