Free virtual event encourages people to lead healthier lives

It is being hosted by Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group’s provider for the NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme (NDPP), Living Well Taking Control (LWTC).

LWTC is hosting the 30-minute public engagement event to support residents in leading healthier and happier lives.

During the session, which takes place on June 17, attendees will receive top tips for reducing stress, information on how to incorporate physical activity into their day-to-day lifestyle and how to make simple changes in order to achieve and maintain a healthy weight.

They will also be taught a simple breathing exercise which is proven to reduce stress and improve mood.

The event marks Diabetes Awareness Week which encourages UK residents to consider their risk of developing type two diabetes.

LWTC is the local provider of the Healthier You NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme.

Healthier You provides free support to adults at high risk of developing diabetes, helping them to make changes over a nine-month period and lead happier and healthier lives.

Risk factors

Figures from Diabetes UK show that there are millions of people in England who are considered to be at risk of developing the disease.

Diabetes risk factors include an unhealthy lifestyle, age and ethnicity.

Speaking ahead of the event, Ron Owttrim, director of Living Well Taking Control, said: “Our mission is to help people in England to lead healthy, happy lives and take a proactive approach to their health and wellbeing.

"Many adults have struggled to get enough physical activity and maintain a healthy diet during the Covid-19 restrictions.

"Healthier You is here to support local community members to access support to help them get back on track.”

The event will be delivered virtually on June 17 at 1pm and anyone interested can register for free at bit.ly/lwtcdawevent.