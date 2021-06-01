Badge of service honour launched for hospital volunteers

Pictured from left, Mike Webbern, Janice Roberts and Susan Heer who have all received their long-service badges as part of Volunteers' Week.

The three, keepsake badges will honour the length of service volunteers have given to Oswestry based hospital.

White, silver and gold badges will mark up to five years, between five and 10 years, and over 10 years, given.

Heather Thomas-Bache, Head of Voluntary Services for the League of Friends, said: “Volunteers’ Week is a time to say thank you every single one of our wonderful volunteers - those who have supported the hospital throughout the pandemic and those who usually volunteer but haven’t been able to due to Covid-19.

“Our long-term service badges are a small token of our thanks for the incredible amount of support our volunteers provide to staff, patients and relatives. They’re also to let those who remain at home know that we’re thinking of them and looking forward to when we’re able to welcome them back.”

The league has begun to make contact with all 350 members of their volunteer family, with many badges heading to their new homes this week.

Susan Heer, who currently volunteers in the Vaccination Centre and on the Covid-19 Screening Desk, received her gold badge to mark 12 years of service.

She said: “I thoroughly enjoy being part of the Friends volunteer family and the past twelve years have flown by - I will wear my gold badge with pride.”

Janice Roberts has collected her silver badge after six years of active volunteering. Janice currently works in the Friends Coffee Shop and on the Covid-19 Screening Desk.

She said: “What a thoughtful keepsake – I’m proud to be part of such a dedicated and wonderful team.

Mike Webbern joined the team seven months prior to the pandemic but has worked throughout on the Covid-19 Screening Desk and more recently in the Vaccination Centre. Accepting his white badge he said: “Working as a volunteer, supporting this hospital's hard-working and dedicated nursing staff, I find the experience to be deeply rewarding."