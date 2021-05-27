Mid Wales Senedd member given shadow health brief

Russell George

Russell George, who was re-elected earlier this month, was previously the Welsh Conservative spokesperson for the Economy and Infrastructure.

Mr George said he would use the new role to scrutinise the Welsh Government's handling of health services, particularly in light of the strains of the pandemic.

He said: "I’m delighted to take on this important role, not just because health takes up half of the Welsh Government budget but for too long health in Mid Wales has been forgotten.

"Our health service has had its most difficult year in its existence, and it is only with the hard-work and dedication of our NHS professionals and care staff that we have been kept safe. It is essential that they are rewarded but more importantly given the facilities they need to provide the care that they want to give.

"Unfortunately, prior to the pandemic, we saw waiting times in Wales double, and targets for treatment in A&E and cancer continued to be missed or were not met at all. I will be scrutinising the Welsh Government in tacking waiting times in particular.