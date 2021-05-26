People invited to sign up for charity walk

Hope House fundraisers Nicola Eyes and Bekki Fardoe.

Throughout June and mid-summer people are being challenged to complete 75 miles to raise funds for Hope House to help seriously ill local children and their families.

Fundraiser Nicola Eyes said: “There has been loads of excitement for this event from people who want to get out walking in the summer sunshine, while also raising money to support children and families in their local area.

“We’ve been blown away by the response to our virtual events during the pandemic. However, these are uncertain times and we still need your support to make sure we are there for those that need us the most.

“So sign up for the final places to the Midsummer Walk and help make this event one of the greats of the last year.”

The route will take walkers a virtual scenic route from Conwy to Oswestry, the homes of Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith.

By using a live leader board, those who sign up will be able to track their progress as they put the miles in, passing milestones and seeing where other participants are up to.

Supporters will be able to link their Strava account or manually input their miles.

They will also receive a bespoke medal once the challenge is complete.

The event sponsors Recycling UK Limited have been involved with the charity for a number of years and Neil Clarke, managing director said: “Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith Children's Hospices is our chosen company charity and we are so pleased to be able to sponsor the forthcoming Midsummer Walk and would encourage everyone to walk your way out of lockdown during June.”

The event is free to enter, and those taking part who make a commitment to raise a minimum of £21 will received a medal and goodie bag donated by My Workwear.

People who raise more than £50 will be entered into a prize draw.