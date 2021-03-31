Fitness workouts pull in £2,000 for hospital equipment

Liz Parkes led fitness classes over Zoom for charity

Liz Parkes, a personal trainer and group fitness instructor, put on the online fitness event from her home in Shrewsbury, with all ages and abilities encouraged to take part.

There were a series of classes – all via Zoom – and participants were encouraged to make a donation.

Together with several other instructors, Liz urged people to get their hearts pumping and their feet moving in a bid to raise cash for the League of Friends at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

There was also a body weight circuit class by former Shrewsbury Town footballer Mickey Brown.

More than £2,000 was raised from the event and will be used to help buy vital hospital equipment – in particular ambulatory pump syringes.

Self-employed fitness instructor Liz, who also has a studio in Shrewsbury, said: "It went really well and the feedback has been really good.

"We had 65 people registered to take part and the most we had on screen at any one time was 47. People were coming in and out of the classes.

"Our goal was to raise enough for one ambulatory pump syringe and we've actually raised enough for two which is brilliant.

"We are still getting donations coming in. I'm really appreciative of everyone's support."

She said donations flooded in from as far and wide as America and Canada, due to the event being held online.

The League of Friends group has also thanked those who took part and helped to smash the fundraising target.

A message posted on its Facebook page following the event said: "A huge thank you to all the instructors who ran classes - they were brilliant!

"A special thanks to Liz Parkes for her amazing organisation and enthusiasm.

"She is delighted that with the very generous donations received for the 'Heart N Sole' event, the League of Friends can gift not one, but two ambulatory syringe pumps to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital."