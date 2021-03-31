Face mask duo raise £5,000 for Midlands Air Ambulance

By Charlotte BentleyBridgnorthHealthPublished:

Two friends making face masks to raise money for the Midlands Air Ambulance have smashed their original target of £100 by raising more than £5,000.

Suzanne Harrison and friend Maureen Warrilow have raised £5,000 for Midlands Air Ambulance by making and selling facemasks
Suzanne Harris of Bridgnorth came up with the idea to make face coverings with her friend Maureen Warrilow, from Sutton Hill in Telford, over a cup of coffee after the first lockdown in 2020.

The pair initially thought the project would keep them busy while also raising some money for charity, but they have now raised more than £5,000.

Shops throughout Bridgnorth agreed to stock the face masks the pair made free of charge, and Suzanne, 75, said it couldn’t have been done without their help.

“It kept us sane and kept us busy,” she said.

“The thing is the air ambulance flies over our house because we live not far from Cosford.

“After the first lockdown we were sat in the garden having a cup of coffee, and we thought we would raise some money for the charity.”

