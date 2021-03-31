Face mask duo raise £5,000 for Midlands Air Ambulance

Suzanne Harrison and friend Maureen Warrilow have raised £5,000 for Midlands Air Ambulance by making and selling facemasks

Suzanne Harris of Bridgnorth came up with the idea to make face coverings with her friend Maureen Warrilow, from Sutton Hill in Telford, over a cup of coffee after the first lockdown in 2020.

The pair initially thought the project would keep them busy while also raising some money for charity, but they have now raised more than £5,000.

Shops throughout Bridgnorth agreed to stock the face masks the pair made free of charge, and Suzanne, 75, said it couldn’t have been done without their help.

“It kept us sane and kept us busy,” she said.

“The thing is the air ambulance flies over our house because we live not far from Cosford.