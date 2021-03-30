Medical services remain available over Easter bank holiday weekend, health chiefs say

Although GP practices are closed over the Easter bank holiday, NHS services including GP appointments are available.

For non-emergency health concerns, contact NHS 111 online at 111.nhs.uk or call 111, free from landlines and mobile phones.

This service is available 24 hours a day, including bank holidays.

Callers will be directed to where they can get the medical help and advice they need.

Pharmacies also offer health advice and over-the-counter treatments.

To check if your local pharmacy is open as normal, or for limited times over the Easter bank holiday, visit the NHS website.

Minor injuries units operate in Bridgnorth, Ludlow, Oswestry and Whitchurch and treat minor injuries such as bites, cuts, foreign bodies in the eyes, nose and ears, minor burns and scalds, sprains and bruises, and wound infections.

For opening hours, visit the Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust website.

Urgent treatment centres, which are located at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, treat injuries which don’t need emergency treatment.

For opening hours, visit the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust website.

For life threatening emergencies, such as a stroke or heart attack, contact 999.