Easter bunnies to disabled Telford children thanks to generous shoppers

Pictured from left, Rhys Stoneman, Joanne Smith (PODS), June Walker – Asda community champion and Elaine Pearce, project manager for PODS

PODS (Parents Opening Doors) has teamed up with Asda in Donnington to bring joy to families this Easter.

The charity, which supports children and young adults with a disability and additional needs in Telford, has had a trolley donation point at the store over the past few weeks and shoppers have been able to donate chocolate eggs.

More than 170 eggs have now been collected and the charity's staff will be dressing up as Easter bunnies and distributing them around the families they support.

The eggs will be given to children and young adults with disabilities and their siblings.

Elaine Pearce, project manager from PODS, said: "We would normally do a lot of events throughout the year.

"We would normally have a big Easter event but with Covid restrictions we can't do anything big.

"A lot of the children we deal with are classed as vulnerable. Having a disabled child is isolating enough but to not be able to go out is extremely challenging and difficult for them.

"Instead of doing a big event, our staff have kindly agreed to dress up as Easter bunnies and we will be delivering the eggs to them.

"Asda said we could have a trolley in the store so people can donate the eggs. It has been there for a few weeks.

"We are completely astounded with how many donations we have. "We are extremely grateful to all the shoppers who donated.

"It's going to make such a big difference to those families. A lot are on low incomes."

During the lockdown, the charity has supported disabled children and their families by holding virtual sessions.