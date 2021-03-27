Petrol firm teams up with Lingen Davies Cancer Fund to support cycling challenge

Rix Petroleum's director Rory Beath with Lizzy Coleman, left, and Helen Knight from Lingen Davies Cancer Fund

Rix Petroleum, with a base in Telford, has chosen to support Lingen Davies in branding up two of their tankers, with a text-to-donate opportunity.

Rory Beath, director, saw an advert for the charity’s 100km Pedal the Borders event and, as a keen cyclist, decided to get in touch.

Since those initial conversations they have now entered 20 members of Rix Petroleum and their family and friends to take on the route, to raise vital funds for local cancer services. The company has also sponsored the finish line photo wall for elated cyclists to capture their pride in finishing the ride.

As part of their support for the charity, Rix Petroleum decided to brand the backs of two of their oil delivery tankers with Lingen Davies branding, asking passers-by to donate to their fundraising efforts.

Pedal the Borders is also being sponsored by Aico, The Business Company and Craven Dunnill, and looks for individuals and teams to take on the challenge.

Riders can sign up from £30 and are asked to commit to raising £100 for the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund. The charity are currently raising money to fund the purchase of a new CT scanner and the building of three new clinic rooms at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Helen Knight, development manager at Lingen Davies Cancer Fund expressed her gratitude for Rix’s support and said: “It’s so great to see local businesses getting behind our local charity. Thank you so much Rory and team for supporting Lingen Davies. We’re always looking to connect with businesses and work together to form a great partnership – there are so many ways a company can support us."

Rory Beath said: “We are delighted to be able to support Lingen Davies. We know first-hand about the amazing work that they do, and understand how important it is to have local cancer services.

"This will be a team effort from the staff and family of the company, and having our tankers wrapped is an effective way to be able to offer awareness, as well as raising money."