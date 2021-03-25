Enjoy the great outdoors and boost fitness levels thanks to new sessions

Fitness classes at Love2Live will be starting later this month

The Love2Live fitness sessions will be taking place at Salop Leisure's Love2Stay site on the outskirts of Shrewsbury, running from March 29 to April 10 – starting as some of the first lockdown restrictions are lifted.

The sessions take place outside in a Covid-secure bootcamp area, overlooked by the Wrekin, including kettlebells, conditioning, metcon, and bootcamp.

Resort manager Chris Skitt said they were excited about being able to give people the opportunity to get back to exercising with a group, in a safe way.

He said: "Lockdown has been a really tough time for us all in many aspects. Its been widely reported that people have struggled physically as well as mentally.

"With our non threatening, boutique and spacious environment we consider ourselves perfectly situated to ensure those wanting to get involved in some form of fitness, meet people, join a group of people who are a friendly community and experience a different option to the stereotypical gym environment.

“Our facilities are unique in the fact that it offers five-star service, in a luxurious facility and with the Wrekin as a backdrop.

"This ensures that our classes allow people not only to engage in physical and mental exercise, but in an incredibly picturesque environment.

"My favourite class time is early morning where the sun rises over the Wrekin and cascades sunlight over your morning workout."

Mr Skitt added: "With access to our cold water natural pool, the largest of its kind in Europe and 24 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds we don’t just offer physical wellness, but the opportunity to be a sanctuary for many to come to unwind and benefit mentally too."