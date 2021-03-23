Olivia's creative cards raising hundreds for the NHS

Olivia Rohr, 6, has created cards that are being sold at Shrewsbury hospital

Olivia Rohr's designs were seen by officials at the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Hospital Trust and have now been commissioned to sell in their shop to raise vital funds.

Becky Rohr, Olivia's mom, said Olivia started drawing the cards a few days after her great grandfather, Jim, passed away on February 15.

She said it was a hard time for the family but the fact Olivia's cards have now raised more than £300 for the NHS has made them so proud.

"It's to help those who helped her great grandfather," Becky said. "She loves art and is very creative, I'm not sure where she gets it from.

Olivia Rohr

"Olivia wanted to raise £100 for the NHS trust. She was hand-drawing the cards at first then I set up a Just Giving page and someone from the hospital got in touch. They had seen the Just Giving page and asked me if they could use Olivia's cards to print and sell in the hospital. So they started selling them there and also gave us 155 copies that we could carry on selling as well.

"The card design they were attracted to was one Olivia had made of a rainbow with a cloud, and then blue sky saying NHS on it. She has done a few that are similar – lots of rainbows and 'Thank you NHS' written on them."

Becky said they were really shocked when the hospital asked to use Olivia's designs, and that they weren't expecting that sort of response.

She said: "We thought it would be more friends and family that would be interested. I thought £100 would be difficult to raise but we've actually raised £300 so far and that's not including the hospital's sales.

Olivia Rohr

"Her great grandfather, Jim, passed away on February 15, and Olivia started making the cards a few days later. It was a very hard time for us.

"I originally put the card appeal out onto my own Facebook page, then I changed it to a Just Giving page so people could donate. Everybody has been so supportive. We are all very proud of her.

"She is so young really and whenever anybody raises money it's great but we don't think she even realises how well she has done, and the scale of it at the moment.

Olivia lives in Shrewsbury with her mum, younger brother, Joey, and father, Chris.