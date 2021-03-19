Shropshire trainer raises funds for health heroes

Liz Parkes

Liz Parkes, a personal trainer and group fitness instructor, is planning her second Heart-N-Sole online fitness event later this month.

Together with instructors from Shrewsbury and Banbury, Liz will be urging people to get their hearts pumping and their feet moving in a bid to raise cash for the League of Friends at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. There will also be a guest class by former Shrewsbury Town footballer Mickey Brown.

Money raised from the event will be used to help purchase vital hospital equipment – ambulatory pump syringes are top of the wish list this year.

“Last summer, after being in lockdown since March, I mentioned that I wanted to do something because so many of my clients had supported me by going online with their fitness,” said Liz.

“A client suggested that the League of Friends were really struggling to raise funds since the start of the lockdown. So, we quickly put together an online fitness event which was a great success and raised almost £900.”

The League of Friends then contacted Liz to see if she could do another one.

And she couldn’t wait to get the team back into action.

On Saturday, March 27 from 10am to 2.30pm they will be running a series of classes including yoga, HIIT, Hi/Lo Tempo, pump, pilates, body weight circuits, Zumba, Exercise with baby, LB&T and piloxing all via Zoom.

Liz said there will be classes to suit all ages and abilities and those taking part can dip in and out.

She is hoping people will make a donation to take part and is aiming to raise at least £1,040 which would cover the cost of one ambulatory pump syringe.

“It was wonderful to see people support our first event and I am really hoping we can improve on our fundraising efforts this time around,” she said.

To register, please email Sue Hurdiss, Secretary of League of Friends at s.hurdiss@nhs.net or phone on 07962 081568.