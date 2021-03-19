Family tribute to man who died in fall from bridge could help save other lives

Tom Howse

His tragic death, at the Stirchley interchange on the A442 last month, devastated his family, including his seven older brothers and sisters.

They have launched a GoFundMe page to try to save others from losing their lives.

His mother, Janice, from Shifnal, said the 28-year-old had loved football as a child and latterly music and music festivals. His nephews and nieces adored him and he loved nothing more that being the DJ at family events.

But she said in the days before his death he had suffered with his mental health.

"He had all sorts of imagination and aims. He wanted to sail, bike around Europe, start his own food delivery business, he had so much to live for, but unfortunately something, somewhere went wrong," she said.

The family say Tom, who lived in Sheriffhales, and his brothers tried to access help for his mental health several times over the weekend of his death.

He died in the fall on February 14. An inquest is to be held into his death.

Events

Mrs Howse said the family wanted to thank everyone who tried to help him at the scene.

"Our aim is to raise enough money to create a trust in Tom’s honour and to raise enough hopefully to pay one mental health specialist’s salary for a year to work weekends – to hopefully help and save others going through the same experience.

"When lockdown is over we also want to organise events. One of his friends wants to organise a football match as he loved the sport and played in goal for the former Spalaig club at Stirchley. We are talking with Telford United about a future event.

"Members of the family also want to do things like climb Snowdon and Ben Nevis. We want to keep his memory alive to help others."