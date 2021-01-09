Newport walking group celebrates second birthday in lockdown

Newport

A community walking group celebrates its second birthday this weekend, although lockdown rules mean they cannot meet in person for now.

Newport mayor and borough councillor set up the Newport Community Walking Group in 2019 as a way to burn off Christmas fat, and it has become popular as a regular walking group.

He said: "The Newport Community Walking Group is two years old today.

"Despite the fact we cannot currently meet as a group I hope we are all still exercising in a Covid-safe manner.

"Lockdown isn't forever. As soon as it is legal we will be out there again.

"Keep fit. Keep safe!"

Details on when the group meets to walk are regularly posted on social media.

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

