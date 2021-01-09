Newport walking group celebrates second birthday in lockdown

Newport mayor and borough councillor set up the Newport Community Walking Group in 2019 as a way to burn off Christmas fat, and it has become popular as a regular walking group.

He said: "The Newport Community Walking Group is two years old today.

"Despite the fact we cannot currently meet as a group I hope we are all still exercising in a Covid-safe manner.

"Lockdown isn't forever. As soon as it is legal we will be out there again.

"Keep fit. Keep safe!"