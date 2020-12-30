Bob’s trek to boost work of charity

Former Shropshire Star racing editor Bob Williams, from Newport

Retired journalist Bob Williams, of Newport, took up the challenge on November 23 and is hopeful of completing the 870-mile effort by the middle of the summer.

He said: “During the November lockdown, with everything closed down, I started walking around Newport on a regular basis and after a chance encounter with a friend decided to take up the challenge of walking from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

“Originally I thought I would attempt the walk as something of a personal challenge as I recently celebrated my 75th birthday.

"Having thought about it I then decided that to mark the second anniversary of the death of my wife Jean I would attempt the walk in her memory and try to raise money for research into the dreadful silent killer sepsis.”

He added: “I have just reached Somerset, and hope to reach Bristol by the new year.”

Mr Williams, of Tudor Close, Newport, is the former racing editor of the Shropshire Star and editor of several weekly newspapers.