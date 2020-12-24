Triage system working well at Powys minor injury units

Christina Thomas from the Powys Teaching Health Board today urged people to phone Minor Injury Units before arriving to ensure they get to the right place at the right time.

She said: “Christmas lights that haven’t been safety checked also cause lots of problems. We treat people who have fallen from their lofts or who have lifted boxes of decorations that are too heavy.

"In an ordinary year, it would be party season and we would also be seeing lots of people coming into the Minor Injury Units because of alcohol-related incidents but we have not seen as much of that this year.”

Powys Teaching Health Board is calling for people to phone first in order to help keep Wales safe:

“The message is simple, help us to help you and phone your Minor Injury Unit before arriving. We started the system at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic because it allows us to book patients in and maintain safe social distancing.

“It allows us to operate a triage system; making sure we get the right patient to the right place at the right time. Sometimes, we refer patients straight to A&E because of the nature of their injury which means they save a wasted journey and get the right treatment as soon as possible. Sometimes the solution lies on the high street – very often, we can advise patients to go to their local pharmacy, optician or dentist.”

Powys was the first of the seven health boards operating in Wales to bring in the phone triage system for its units including the one in Welshpool.

“We were the first to introduce it in Wales and that is because of our units tend to be smaller. It means that each patient has a booked slot and it gives us the time to clean down surfaces before we see the next patient. We no longer have waiting rooms full of patients – we just have one patient in the department at a time.”

Senior Sister Louise Richards added: “There are some patients who are scared to come to hospital because they are worried about catching Covid-19. Often, people have delayed coming in which has made their injury worse. Please don’t be frightened - we all wear full PPE – mask, gloves and apron and they are all changed between each patient and all surfaces are thoroughly cleaned down. Don’t delay – if you feel that something is wrong, contact us.”

“NHS 111 Wales is also available – you can check your symptoms online or give them a call if you need further advice.”