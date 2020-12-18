Hospice handed £3,000 backing

Luke Millington, one of the young adults supported by Hope House

The company has donated to Hope House in Oswestry, which provides care for babies, children, and young adults with life-threatening conditions and supports more than 750 families across Shropshire, Cheshire, Powys and North Wales.

The charity, which is dependent on public support, has been dramatically affected by the Covid-19 pandemic given that its vital income streams, such as profits from its retail stores and fundraising activities, have been halted due to lockdown measures.

Off-site construction firm Darwin Group made the donation to allow Hope House to continue to provide essential care for children and their families throughout the pandemic.

Darwin Group also recently repaid more than £130,000 to HMRC in funds previously claimed through the coronavirus job retention scheme.

Charles Pierce, managing director at Darwin Group, said: “We understand how important it is to work collaboratively and support those around us.

"Hope House is a charity very close to our hearts, which provides some incredible care for those who need it most.