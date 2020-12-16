Shrewsbury hospital gets early Christmas present thanks to League of Friends

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital NHS Trust League of Friends Raffle draw presented by Executive Chairman of League of Friends Richard Lawn and Shropshire High Sheriff Dean Harris

The League of Friends Christmas draw has raised £3,250 and every penny will be used to fund vital equipment for the hospital.

Every year the league holds two draws, one in the summer and one at Christmas. Supporters can enter for £1 and are given a ticket.

Shropshire's High Sheriff Dean Harris attended the prize draw at the hospital on Wednesday to support the league.

Organising Secretary Susan Hurdiss said: “We are most grateful to the High Sheriff, Dean Harris for kindly giving her time and to pick out the four lucky winners in this year’s Christmas draw.

"The response has been incredible and has raised more money than last year which has included many generous donations; on behalf of the friends I would like to express a huge thanks to everyone who continues to give their support.”

Grateful

Julia Clarke, director of corporate services at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust which runs RSH, said: “We are incredibly grateful for all the fantastic support that we receive from The League of Friends of the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, now more than ever as we continue to work our way through this pandemic.

“Every year their donations make a huge difference and enable us to purchase additional medical equipment that we would be unable to fund ourselves, for the benefit of our patients.

"This has recently included portable monitoring modules for patients in our critical care unit, bladder scanners and specialist equipment for the urology department. Thank you to everyone who has bought a raffle ticket.”

After a tough year, Susan said that they were so pleased with how generous people had been by buying tickets but also donating lump sums as well.

Executive chairman of the League of Friends, Richard Lawn added: “Covid has brought many challenges for the friends this year of course, particularly in terms of cancelled fundraising events and the closure of most of our shops in the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

"However we are very proud that we kept one of the shops open throughout lockdown, serving takeaway and essentials to RSH staff and manned by a few hardworking staff and volunteers, more of our shops are open now and we have still managed some fundraising.