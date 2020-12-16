Lord Lieutenant backs appeal to keep people warm this winter

Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner

The Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, has given her support to The Warmer Winter Appeal which was set up by Shropshire Rural Communities Charity (RCC) in 2011 to raise funds to give out as grants for emergency fuel and energy-saving improvements in people’s homes.

She said: “As winter starts to creep up on us in earnest and days get chilly followed by even chillier nights, I would like to ask any of you willing to support this generous scheme of sharing your Winter Fuel Allowance with someone who is in desperate need.

“If you would be prepared to donate all of your allowance or even just some, it would enable Shropshire RCC to make grants to people in hardship and help them to stay cosy.

“The kindness in the county is well known and already more than double the amount normally raised has been given this year, but more is needed as people are confined indoors using more heating.”

The 2020 campaign has raised more than £15,000 so far, and will be used to support some of the 23,000 households in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin living in fuel poverty.