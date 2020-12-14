Health watchdog wants people to share their experiences of parking at Telford hospital

Parking at Princess Royal Hospital. Photo: Google StreetView,

Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin is an independent consumer champion for people who use health and social care services.

The group will be rolling out monthly topics, encouraging people to discuss different subjects related to a range of services.

Its engagement officer will hold discussions with key representatives who can answer those questions and deliver feedback on services.

This month, the group has chosen to focus its first topic on the Princess Royal Hospital’s car parking.

Its engagement officer will hold a discussion with David Evans, accountable officer at Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups, and all responses will be recorded and posted on its website and social media channels.

Anyone who has a question or query regarding the hospital’s car parking situation can get in touch with the team between now and mid-January.

The comments will be passed on to Mr Evans.