Shropshire hospitals to receive £7m boost to fix 'urgent' maintenance issues

Telford's Princess Royal Hospital and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

NHS hospital staff, patients and visitors across all regions in the Midlands will benefit from refurbished wards, new electrics and upgraded ventilation systems by next spring, the Health Secretary has announced, as the government invests £600 million to tackle “critical” maintenance work.

The Midlands has been allocated £101 million for 299 maintenance projects across 30 trusts.

A total of £5.7m will be handed to the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust for 14 projects, and £1m will be given to Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust for 24 projects.

A total of £500,000 will also be given to the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in Oswestry for eight projects.

Investment will be targeted towards new or refurbished buildings, upgrades to electrical infrastructure, improvements to ventilation systems, work to improve fire safety and replacing hospital lifts.

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said: “Alongside delivering on our manifesto commitment to build 40 new hospitals and 20 major hospital upgrades across the country, this investment will help our NHS build back better.