£7 million to tackle critical maintenance work at Shropshire's hospitals is welcomed

Princess Royal Hospital, Telford

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital have been awarded almost £5.8 million, a share of the £600 million which has been handed out to trusts.

The money is part of £1.5 billion capital funding announced by the Prime Minister in the summer to help the NHS 'build back better'.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs PRH and RSH, will use the cash to improve wards, update nurse call systems, make fire safety improvements, upgrade lighting and heating systems and modernise kitchens.

Meanwhile, Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust has also been awarded £1m and The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry, has secured £500,000 from the funding pot.

Julia Clarke, director of corporate services at SaTH, said: “SaTH is delighted to have been awarded this funding which will go a long way in helping us to build a better future.

“The funding will bring significant benefits to our patients, including the upgrade of wards, and will also ensure that our colleagues have an improved environment in which to care for our patients.”

The investment has been welcomed by Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard.

He said: “I am delighted that SaTH will benefit from Government funding to carry out vital maintenance work over the coming months.

“These crucial projects will deliver immediate benefits and provide NHS staff with the facilities they need to provide world-class care to patients, helping our NHS to build back better after the pandemic.”

The £600 million has been released to 178 NHS trusts to cover almost 1,800 maintenance projects.