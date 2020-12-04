Shrewsbury addiction charity's leaflet campaign launch to go ahead

Jane Mackenzie

Share Shrewsbury, founded by former Shrewsbury Mayor, Councillor Jane Mackenzie, to support people suffering with alcohol addiction, will now officially launch its new alcohol information leaflet on that day.

The new deputy mayor, Councillor Julian Dean, will launch the campaign at the Wenlock Road Co-op store at 10am.

Share’s aim is to spell out the signs of alcohol dependence and to let members of the public know where they can get help.

The leaflet will also be distributed by the Sutton Road Co-op whose manager is keen to support this initiative.

Staff in both stores say that they have seen a rise in alcohol sales and welcome this opportunity to make customers aware of the support that is available locally.

Jane said: “We are working with the Co-op and have funding from Shrewsbury Town Council to distribute alcohol awareness leaflets which staff will make available to customers in store.”

David Barrass, Co-op area manager, said: “As a community retailer the health and wellbeing of people in our community is always a top priority – we are pleased to put our support behind this local campaign which enables colleagues to signpost members of the public – or their families and friends – to where they can seek help locally.”

Share says the charity has been working with local resident, Amanda Horden, to produce these much needed leaflets.

Amanda’s son, Tyler, died from an accidental overdose, and since then she has been determined to raise awareness about the dangers of alcohol dependence.

With the help of a grant from Shrewsbury Town Council, Share has produced these leaflets which will go out in the Column area of town, which is where Tyler and Amy, Jane’s daughter, lived.

Jane said: “We know that more people than ever have been turning to alcohol during these difficult times.

"The sooner we can start encouraging people to seek help, either for themselves or their loved ones, the better.

"If this campaign helps to turn just one life around, then I feel it will have all been worthwhile.”