Shropshire MP highlights danger of carbon monoxide after resident treated for poisoning

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne is supporting Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week, which aims to inform people of the dangers and how to stay safe.

The poisonous substance leads to more than 30 people a year losing their lives and 200 people being admitted to hospital.

As part of this year’s Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week, which runs until November 29, Mr Dunne is urging Shropshire people to ensure they know how to spot a CO leak, to know what the symptoms of CO poisoning are, and to make sure they are keeping their homes safe by having a carbon monoxide alarm fitted and their gas appliances serviced annually.

Mr Dunne said: “Only last week someone in South Shropshire was treated for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, and tragically some years ago we had a death locally from carbon monoxide poisoning during a camping trip. So carbon monoxide is not something anyone can afford to ignore, and it important local residents know how to keep safe.

"As the weather gets colder, and with more of us working from home due to Covid, we need to make sure we are keeping our homes both warm and safe. Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week is a great reminder to make sure we know how to spot the signs of a CO leak, and to ensure our homes are safe with a working carbon monoxide alarm."

Signs to look out for are headaches, nausea, breathlessness, collapse, dizziness and loss of consciousness.

A CO leak can be caused by an incorrectly fitted or poorly maintained gas appliance, a blocked flue, chimney or vent and a disposable or gas BBQ that hasn't properly extinguished.

Gas appliances which can omit CO include free-standing gas heaters, gas cookers, gas fires and boilers and water heaters.