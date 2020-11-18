Shropshire addiction recovery group says it is not to blame on deaths

An addiction recovery group insists it isn’t to blame after two mothers launched a legal challenge surrounding deaths of their children.

Tyler Pryor lost his battle with drink and drugs in 2018
Shropshire Recovery Partnership has come under criticism from the mothers of Amy Liebich, 37, and Tyler Pryor, 24, who died after struggling with addiction.

Amy’s mother, former Shrewsbury mayor Councillor Jane Mackenzie, and Tyler’s mother Amanda Hordern, have jointly engaged solicitors to look into investigating any potential failings by the partnership.

However, its contracts manager Claire Morris says the partnership co-operated fully with the coroner’s court and it wasn’t found to be at fault, despite claims that cries for help fell on deaf ears.

Claire Morris, contracts manager at Shropshire Recovery Partnership, said: “Any death due to drugs or alcohol is a tragedy, and our thoughts continue to be with Mrs Horden and Mrs Mackenzie and their friends and family for their loss.

“In 2019, we participated in a full investigation led by both the local commissioner and Shropshire coroner’s court into the deaths.

"This investigation did not find the Shropshire Recovery Partnership accountable for the deaths.

"However, we understand the impact of drug related deaths on families, friends and communities.

Amy Liebich struggled with an alcohol addiction

"For the past 18 months we have continued to communicate and work with Mrs Horden and Mrs Mackenzie, and will continue to do so in the future.”

Councillor Mackenzie, who set up addiction charity Share Shrewsbury following Amy’s death, said: “We know changes are starting to take place and we hope in some way that Amy’s and Tyler’s deaths have helped push these through more quickly.

"However, we need to be sure that Shropshire Recovery Partnership is moving in the right direction”

“I believe we need to review the current provision across Shropshire and work together to make the changes needed.

“We should put services users and their families at the centre of any consultation, because our voices need to be heard.

"I think this is the only way to restore confidence in the services and bring about positive change.”

Mrs Hordern added: “We don’t want any family to have to go through what we have, and we hope lessons have been learned and services are improving.”

