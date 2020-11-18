Be kind to all - in the run up to Christmas as people's mental health is fraying due to pandemic

Councillor Joy Jones Mind Survey result graphic

Powys County Council’s Anti-Poverty Champion, Councillor Joy Jones is calling on people to show understanding, encouragement and love during this difficult time.

Her call coincides with warnings from mental health charity, Mind Cymru.

They say the Welsh Government needs to invest in community services as the number of people dealing with mental health issued could become a second pandemic.

Councillor Jones has spoken to many mentally weary people who struggled during Wales’ firebreak lockdown.

Councillor Jones said: “This time last year as we started to think about the festive season, if someone had told us everything would be turned upside down then inside out and back to front, I don’t think many of us would’ve believed it.”

“Sadly the impact of these lockdowns is going to affect our lives for many years to come.”

Councillor Jones, continued: “I have spoken to people who are really struggling.

“They have found it far more difficult during this lockdown.”

Job and financial worries, as well as well as not being able to see loved ones, the long dark nights and poor weather is making the situation worse.

Councillor Jones added: “Under such extreme circumstances with the constant fear of the virus it’s easy for stress and anxiety to start to take control of your thoughts, and your ability to cope.”

“Unless you’ve ever experienced mental health issues it is hard to understand the impact on the person suffering from it.”

She said it was hard for people to know, because those suffering can look and act fine on the outside while “they’re breaking apart inside, barely able to hold it together.”

She also believes that children are bearing the brunt of the issues.

“I have spoken to children who have said how school has become stressful due to all that has changed, and as they struggle to deal with all the changes around them.”

Calls to the Mind helpline have also increased this month with calls being twice the usual volume on several days.

MIND, Chief Executive, Paul Farmer, said: “We know how urgent this is because of the hundreds more people ringing asking for help.

“Far too many people aren’t getting the support they need and are ending up in crisis.

“This is traumatic for them and adds to the strain on the NHS, which is simply running out of mental health beds.”

There is a North and Mid Powys Mind branch which can be phoned on (01597) 824411 or email admin@mnpmind.org.uk