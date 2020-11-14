MP's call for vaccine volunteers

Philip Dunne MP

Members of the pubic wishing to sign up as a volunteer can now do so by signing up to an online NHS register.

By signing up to the Covid-19 vaccine registry, people can agree to be contacted about taking part in approved UK coronavirus vaccine studies. After signing up online, volunteers will be asked questions about themselves, and then asked for permission for researchers on the vaccine studies to contact them.

Volunteers must be over 18, live in the UK, and have an email address. Details about signing up are available at nhs.uk/sign-up-to-be-contacted-for-research.

South Shropshire MP Philip Dunne, a former Health Minister, said that vaccine volunteers are critical in ensuring the efficacy of vaccines against coronavirus.

Mr Dunne said: “This week’s news of a vaccine breakthrough from Pfizer/BioNTech is extremely encouraging, but it is one of several vaccine programmes in which the UK has invested to maximise our chances of securing a safe effective vaccine for as many people as possible.